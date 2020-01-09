Home

Sharon Lea Sheehan


1951 - 2020
Sharon Lea Sheehan Obituary

Sharon Lea Sheehan, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born May 3, 1951, in Weisbaden, Germany, into an American Air Force family. Sharon was stationed with her family at many locations, both in the United States, and overseas while growing up. She found it exciting to see new places, but also difficult to leave friends behind.

Sharon graduated from High School in Chicopee, Massachusetts, and moved to California, where she attended and received her Associates degree from Yuba College. In 1975, Sharon married her loving husband of 45 years, John, and they settled in Wheatland, CA.

She initially worked in management, but later found her true calling as a paraeducator. Sharon fondly remembered this time because of the positive impact she made on the lives of many young children.

Additionally, Sharon was a passionate and talented artist who enjoyed capturing the local natural landscape in her oil paintings. On several occasions she shared her beautiful art with the community by displaying it at local fairs.

Sharon was a kind and loving person who will be remembered by her love for her family, and truly being a beautiful person. She will always be missed.

Sharon is preceded in death by her father, Charles; and her brother, Ronald (Rusty). She is survived by her beloved husband, John; her two children, Meggen and Jayme; her daughter-in-law, Hazel; grandson, John; her mother, Renate; her sister, Debbie and her husband John (Jack); and her sister-in-law, Sue.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
