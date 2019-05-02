

Sharon Lee Lefevre, age 70, passed away April 28, 2019, at Rideout Hospital with her family by her side. Sharon was born to Lawrence John Carey and Beverly Rebecca (Edwards) Carey, March 20, 1949, in Brockton Massachusetts.



Sharon grew up on the east coast and worked many different jobs. She was a Stitcher at Danielson Curtain, Press Operator at Delta Rubber, Yarn Puller at Hails Manufacturing, Assembly at Idlewilde Farms and Park Manager at Roll A Home Park. But her favorite job was a "GG" (Great Grandmother) to her great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Yuba City Moose Lodge for many years and served a year as Senior Regent.



Sharon was a caring and loving person, she will be greatly missed by all. Fly with the angels mom.



She is survived by her sister Beverly (Becky) Pezanko; daughters, Becki Witzke (Lonnie) of Sutter, CA; Bobbie-Jo Marshall (Tom) of Euharlee, Georgia; grandchildren: Laticia Beymer (Wes), Chelsie Pearson (Darik), Tommy Marshall, Mathew Witzke, and Jeremy Marshall, great-grandchildren: Peyton Beymer, Rylin Pearson, Ryder Pearson, Blakely Beymer, Bradeon Marshall, Megan Marshall and Maylia Pearson.



Sharon is preceded in death by her husband Robert Lefevre; sister Charlene Watters; brother Sherwood Carey; and good friend Gary Holden.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 1771 Tamarack Drive, Yuba City, from 4pm - 8pm.

