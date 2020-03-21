|
With strawberry blonde hair and striking blue eyes, Sharon Loretta was born to Derwin and Evelyn Briggs on November 2nd, 1950, in Marysville, California. She was bestowed the same middle name as her maternal grandmother; a woman of strength and kindness, who treasured family above all else. All traits that we now remember of her granddaughter Sharon.
Sharon married her high school sweetheart, Rodney Uren, in the Spring of 1974, after dating for nearly 5 years. For forty-six years they loved each other, cared for each other, and raised their daughter Miranda together. A most devoted and loving mother, Sharon could not wait to be a grandmother. She was overjoyed when her daughter and favorite son-in-law Matthew Archer welcomed a beautiful granddaughter, Evelyn, to the family.
The middle sister to Susan Clark (Bert) and Sharleen Cantrell (Steve), she was blessed with two best friends her entire life. With their mother leading the pack, the three sisters spent their younger years as Blue Birds and Camp Fire Girls. They enjoyed Sunday dinners at their grandmother's farm in Gridley, and in later years were members of the Mayflower Society together.
Sharon loved antiquing, restoring furniture, and all aspects of yard sales; but she loved these activities best when shared with her sisters and treasured friends. Foremost among these friends were Mary Robinson (Robbie), Lynn Peterson (Doug), and lifelong friend June Castner.
In a family full of strong opinions, Sharon played the peace keeper with grace and patience. Unless you were out of line, then she was sure to let you know! She was also the family doctor (Dr. Doodles) – ready with a remedy for life or any ailment. Sharon voluntarily played hostess for innumerable large family gatherings – making the best soups, pies, and cakes. Descending from a long line of admirable bakers, she passed this gift to her loving daughter and much adored granddaughter. The rest of the family was just happy to drop in and taste test her creations (especially her nephew Kyle).
Although she worked many years for the Dried Fruit Association, it was obvious to all that her true passion and life's work, was caring for her family and friends. A devotion she received from her mother whom preceded her in death in September of 2019.
On the 13th of March, Sharon lost a very short battle with cancer. She has instilled a legacy of patience, strength, and of family bond that will not soon be forgotten by all who were blessed to have known her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rodney; daughter, Miranda Archer (Matthew); her above mentioned sisters and their husbands; nephews, Timmy Clark (April), Bobby Clark, and Kyle Cantrell. She is also survived by her niece, Karissa Barrow (Robbie); of whom she shared most of her admirable traits.
A private internment ceremony will be held at Sierra View Memorial Park, followed by a celebration of life to be announced at a future date. Donations may be made in her name to the .
