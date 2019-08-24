|
|
Sharon was born on September 11, 1949 in Yuba City, Calif. to James and Lindell Sullivan. She was very much loved while growing up in the small town of Wheatland, Calif. Sharon moved from Wheatland after graduating from Wheatland High School with honors.
She went on to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on July 24, 2019, surrounded by family and close friends.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Bruce Schroeder of 24 years; her sister Debbie Sullivan; son, Paul Walston, who she adored; daughters, Natisha Hamilton (Wes), Natalie Rico (Johnny), Nichoel Farris (Paul), Carollee Fleming, Basia Piotrowski, Michelle McLaughlin (Anton) and Annette Swartz (Brent). Grandchildren, Kelton and Charolette Walston, Karissa, Wesley, Adam and Robert Hamilton, Max Rico, Trey Farris, Marlon and Makala Schroeder, Bria, Kaley and Jayden McLaughlin, Madison Swartz, Kolby Sahota and great-grandson, Landon Schroeder. Also, a dearest friend of the family, Sarah Remund and children Jared, Andrew, Megan and Alyssa.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, James Earl Sullivan and Lindell "Linda" Sullivan; sister Judith Ann Sullivan and brother Jim "Bub" Sullivan.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wheatland Community Fellowship Church at 4753 Wheatland Rd., followed by a reception at the same location. Services will be conducted by Pastor John Burns.
~Sharon was loved by everyone who was blessed to meet her. Sharon's smile was contagious. Her voice was soft, her presence was warm and loving, her wisdom was devouring and she had so much love to share. Sharon "Corky" had a nickname for everyone and each name had a meaning. We'll miss her love, her laughter, her hugs, stories, phone calls, text messages, cards, visits to Long Beach and the East Coast but most of all, her being here with us will be greatly missed.
As Sharon would say "Je T'aime".
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019