|
|
Sheilah Catherine Stassi-Alves, went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband, Rick and family. She was born in Yuba City, California, on June 23, 1965, to Sam and Mary Jane Stassi. She was a life-long resident of the Yuba-Sutter area and attended Notre Dame Elementary School and graduated from Marysville High School.
Sheilah worked for Del Pero Mondon Meat Packing Company, was a local real estate agent at Heritage House, and worked at the Marysville School District. She and her husband Rick farmed olives in Sutter County.
Sheilah was the youngest of nine children (six sisters and two brothers) and the doting aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was the glue in her family and hosted family get-togethers at her and Rick's beautiful ranch located at the foot of the Sutter Buttes.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Alves; sisters, Sheryl Lampman (Mike), Suzi Nelson (Terry), Sally Stassi-Lewis (Bob), Stephanie Lock (Steve), Starr Lebhart (Taav); brothers, Sam Stassi (Cindy), Steve Stassi (Tammy).
Sheilah is preceded in death by her father, Sam Stassi; mother, Mary Jane Stassi; sister, Sarah Sutton and brother-in-law, Larry Sutton.
The family would like to invite family and friends to join them for a funeral service at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment at Sutter Cemetery following the service and reception at 2:00 pm, at The Refuge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020