

Shelly Diane May, 65, of Yuba City, passed away on June 28, 2020. Shelly was born on June 15, 1955.



She was married for 46 years to the love of her life, Gary May. Gary and Shelly have a son, two daughters, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her unconditional love for her family will never be forgotten.



Shelly was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her spunky personality, strength, and the sheer determination she had throughout her life, were all qualities admired by so many. She was such a positive light in anyone's life that knew her. Shelly was a remarkable woman and she will be terribly missed.



Shelly is survived by her sister, Becky Handy.



The family will be holding a private celebration of life, to honor this beautiful soul.

