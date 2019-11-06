|
|
Sheri A. Trammell, age 53, passed away peacefully November 1, 2019 at her home with family at her side. She was born December 8, 1965 in Torrance, California. She and her brother Kenneth Keating were adopted by Timothy and Claudine Keating. She went on to graduate from West High in Torrance and joined the United States Army. She married Paul Trammell on September 17, 1988 at St. Catherine's Church in Torrance, California.
In her early married years she enjoyed her Volkswagens and dirt bikes. In 1992 and 1994 they had two children, Jessica Trammell and Tylor Trammell. She enjoyed camping, jet skiiing and off-roading with her family. She will forever be remembered for her love and compassion for animals big and small. She worked for twenty years at Micro Precision Calibration. She spent her last days surrounded by family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 807, 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst, California on November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019