Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheatland Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Rio Oso Community Hall
760 4th Ave.
Rio Oso, CA
Sheri Anne Vagle

Sheri Anne Vagle Obituary

Sheri Anne Vagle of Wheatland, California, passed away on July 22nd, 2019, at Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, California. Sheri was a graduate of Wheatland Union High School Class of 2003.

She is proceeded in death by her paternal grandfather, Dale Vagle. She is survived by paternal grandmother, Hazel Vagle of Wheatland, California; her parents, Savie Shambaugh of Wheatland, California; Keith Vagle of Wheatland, California; her three sisters, Savina Lillard of Citrus Heights, California; Stefni Vagle of Rocklin, California; Leya Vagle of Declo, Idaho; 6 nephews; and her brother, Sr. Airman 1st Class, Wesley Vagle Stationed in Whiteman AFB, Missouri. She leaves behind a soulmate and best friend, Kenny Stahura of Marysville, California, and will be missed by many more.

Viewing is at Lipp and Sullivan 629 D St., Marysville, CA 95901, from 2:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, August 1st, 2019. The graveside services will be held August 2nd, 2019, at 11:00am at Wheatland Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at Rio Oso Community Hall, 760 4th Ave., Rio Oso, CA 95674, at 1:00pm.

Send flowers to Lipp and Sulivan and Donations to Umpqua Bank in Wheatland.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 31, 2019
