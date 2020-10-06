2/4/1939 - 9/25/2020Sherrill was born to Aaron and Beatrice Lake who preceded her in death. She was a teacher's aid at Ella School for 46 years. Sherrill had a gift for teaching, especially reading. She could teach anyone to read. The ability to teach children to read was so important to her.Sherrill definitely had the gift of gab and would talk to anyone. She was amazing at telling stories of her family history.Sherrill is survived by her son Bill Taylor and daughter Shaunette Taylor (Trina). Three brothers Leonard Lake (Nora), Larry Lake (Debbie) and Greg Lake. She had 7 grandchildren: Aaron, Camden and Sarah Taylor; William and Jordan Kellison and Jeremiah and Trishton Henderson. Sherrill had one great grandson King and another Alex on the way.She was a great mom and a wonderful grandma and will be missed by all.Share online condolences at