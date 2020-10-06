1/1
Sherrill J. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherrill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

2/4/1939 - 9/25/2020

Sherrill was born to Aaron and Beatrice Lake who preceded her in death. She was a teacher's aid at Ella School for 46 years. Sherrill had a gift for teaching, especially reading. She could teach anyone to read. The ability to teach children to read was so important to her.

Sherrill definitely had the gift of gab and would talk to anyone. She was amazing at telling stories of her family history.

Sherrill is survived by her son Bill Taylor and daughter Shaunette Taylor (Trina). Three brothers Leonard Lake (Nora), Larry Lake (Debbie) and Greg Lake. She had 7 grandchildren: Aaron, Camden and Sarah Taylor; William and Jordan Kellison and Jeremiah and Trishton Henderson. Sherrill had one great grandson King and another Alex on the way.

She was a great mom and a wonderful grandma and will be missed by all.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved