|
|
Sherry Lynn Strader, a resident of Wheatland, California, passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2019, at the age of 54. Born July 14, 1965, to parents Carolee De Piazza and George Siver, in Little Falls, New York.
Sherry attended school in New York and then Phoenix, Arizona, where she graduated in 1983. In the summer of 1986, she moved to California. Sherry started working for Rideout Memorial hospital in 1986, becoming Director of Patient Financial Service's. It has been said, that no one could ever replace Sherry, not only because of her knowledge, but also her dedication and determination.
Sherry enjoyed concerts with family and friends, along with hunting, camping, fishing at Bodega Bay. Saturday nights were spent at the Marysville Raceway Park watching her favorite drivers. Sherry loved to travel She enjoyed trips to San Francisco and New York to visit her family. Las Vegas was one of her favorite places to visit, where she would enjoy watching the Rodeo, Racing and just walking the strip.
Sherry's true love was animals! She loved her "kids" 4 dogs; Hank, Alex, Baxter, Lucy, and many cats and even a turkey. They were her "reason for going home," "her life line to happiness."
Sherry is survived by her husband Roger and stepson, Wade Strader of AZ; her mother, Carolee De Piazza; father, George Siver; stepmother, Sam Siver; brothers, Larry, Stuart, and George Siver; nieces, Ashley, Tai Siver, Brittney Knapp of New York and Jessica Roach of Las Vegas; aunt, Cheryl Dante of New York; sister, Felica De Piazza of Iowa; nephew, Brandon Sokolowski of
San Diego.
Sherry also had an adopted family of 12 years, Susie and Bill (Dad) Morris; Jason Kuhn of Marysville; Joe, Diana, Jared, and Tyler of Yuba City; Sheryl Kuhn, Grady, Leonard, Logan, and Harley of Alturas; and Pam Kuhn, Jace, Jett, and Jada of Alabama.
Sherry is preceded in death by her brother, Bob Siver; and her very dear friend, former mother-in-law, Dawn Sokolowski. Also, her beloved, "kids."
A quote was recently shared "Love the people God gave you as he will need them back some day." We will never quite understand why he needed her back so soon, but we Thank God for allowing us to have her in our lives. We will never be the same without her!
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 18, 2020, at 11am at Wheatland Community Center, 101 C St., Wheatland, CA. In lieu of flowers, donation to your favorite animal shelter in Sherry's name would make her smile.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020