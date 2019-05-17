|
June 22, 1942 - March 16, 2019
Sheryl J. Singh, age 76, passed away March 16, 2019 at Adventist Health Rideout Hospital. She was born June 22, 1942 in Maywood, CA to Orville and Ruth King. She enjoyed reading and cooking for friends and family.
Sheryl is survived by her sisters Sharon (Melvin) Elliott of Sutter and Shirley Jones of Mexico. Her children Harold (Virginia) Nichols of Yuba City, Susan (Jim) DeGraff of Loma Rica, Dorothy (Kenneth) Bond of Olivehurst, and Darryl (Terry) Nichols of Linda. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Please join us in a celebration of life to honor our mom. Condolences can be sent to 12792 Douglas Way, Marysville CA 95901 c/o Susan DeGraff.
Service: Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Foothill Loma Rica Lions Club, 5667 Fruitland Rd., Loma Rica, CA 95901.
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 17, 2019