October 20, 1937 - September 15, 2019
Shirley Ann Collins, 81, returned to her heavenly home on September 15, 2019. A wonderful mother, sister, wife and friend who followed her faith and love for Jesus Christ our Savior to the end of her life.
Shirley was known as a Prayer Warrior and attended Live Oak Victory Chapel. Living and working as an example of her love that changed lives along the way, she prayed for too many to count. She was our example of true Christian faith and her faith was the most important part of her life.
Shirley McFarland was born in Clayton, Oklahoma and moved to California when she was 7 years old. She was born to William Luther and Effie Emma McFarland. The family resided in Burney, CA, Redding, CA, Dunsmuir, CA, Rio Del, CA and then finally settled in Live Oak, CA, where Shirley graduated from Live Oak High School.
Shirley married Floyd Collins, was blessed with four children, Lynette Collins Filer (Jerry Filter), Connie Collins Zinn, Kevin Floyd Collins and Lorie Ann Adams. Floyd and Shirley were married for 60 blessed years and had five grandchildren, Jenny Filter Rocca, Bethany Filter Rhoades, Sarah Adams, Broderick Adams and James Collins; and four great-grandchildren, Westly Adams, Stella Adams, Grady Rocca and Reese Rocca who will miss their Nanny until they see her again.
Shirley spent 30 years working for Live Oak Luther School as a teacher's aide and was known as Mrs. Collins and beloved by all. She always felt she made a difference in each child's life and loved each and every child she worked with. She participated with Mrs. Bequette in their annual kindergarten Pow-Wow, a tradition that was never forgotten by the children who attended.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; brothers, Luie McFarland, Joe McFarland and Jerry McFarland; and her sister, Norma McFarland Higgins; her daughter, Connie Collins Zinn; and grandchildren, Emily Adams and McQuaid Zinn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 19, 2019, 10:30am at Live Oak Fathers House located at 10720 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, CA 95953 and reception will follow.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please provide donations to Live Oak Victory Chapel, Mission Support Fund, P.O. Box 125, Live Oak, CA 95953 or Via Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/shirley-collins-memorial-fund.
