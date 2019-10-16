|
|
Shirley Ann (Burns) Don was born January 3, 1940 to Ira Frederick "Buck" Burns and Dortha (Stout) Burns.
She is survived by her children, Donnie (Vicky) Don and Dennis (Laurie) Neal, and grandchildren, Kyle and Christopher; and her doggie-companion, Baby.
Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cecil Don; parents, Buck and Dortha Burns; and sisters, Alma June and Rhonda Mae.
Shirley was born in Hockerville, OK, and lived there for the first several years of her life. Her family moved to Ukiah when she was eight years old. Her father worked in construction and her mother was a homemaker. After attending school in Ukiah, Shirley attended Santa Rosa Beauty College and became a beautician.
Shirley married Cecil Don in 1963 and they began married life in Yuba City. Cecil and a partner started D & H Transport and Shirley helped dispatch trucks in the early years. Shirley also loved being artistic and crafty. She studied and became a good tole painter, learned macrame, and became an accomplished ceramicist. She enjoyed making lovely things and giving them to friends and family.
Cecil and Shirley Don joined the Mid Valley Historical Auto Club (Marysville-Yuba City area) and toured in many of their antique and vintage vehicles. They also became members of the Capital Chapter of the Buick Club of America (Sacramento area) and toured with numerous vintage Buicks.
Cecil and Shirley loved seeing America. They owned assorted fifth-wheel recreational vehicles and joined a local RV club and she travelled to all but a couple of the states with the continental United States.
Shirley loved animals. She belonged to the American Quarterhorse Society from a young age and her favorite horse was named "Montoya". They went in many parades and horse shows together.
Shirley always had a dog-companion as well. She had German shepherds, Dalmatians, Schnauzers, Bichon Frises, and finally a Poodle-Maltese mix.
Shirley was generous and kind-hearted and will be missed by all who knew her. There will be a graveside service at the Sutter Cemetery at 11:00 am on Friday, October 18, 2019. Reception to follow at The Father's House, 10720 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.
