Shirley Ann Howard passed away on January 16, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1947.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Jackson; son, Lynn Sillman Jr.; father, Dick Sinnott; sister, Millie Jackson; and brother. Bobby Sinnott. She was the wife to, her beloved, Everett Howard.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be honored with a memorial - Celebration of Life at the Moose Lodge on February 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 25 to Feb. 14, 2020