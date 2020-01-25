Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Moose Lodge
Shirley Ann Howard


1947 - 2020
Shirley Ann Howard Obituary

Shirley Ann Howard passed away on January 16, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1947.

She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Jackson; son, Lynn Sillman Jr.; father, Dick Sinnott; sister, Millie Jackson; and brother. Bobby Sinnott. She was the wife to, her beloved, Everett Howard.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She will be honored with a memorial - Celebration of Life at the Moose Lodge on February 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 25 to Feb. 14, 2020
