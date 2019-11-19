|
|
Shirley Ann (Thomas) Wooten, age 84, of Olivehurst, California, passed away on November 8, 2019. Shirley was born March 2, 1935, in Brophy, California.
Shirley was a resident of Olivehurst for 65 years. She attended Marysville High School and in 1950, married the late Gene Wooten. Together they had six daughters. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a long time election board worker and member of Lighthouse Christian Center.
She is survived by daughters, Kathy Heir of Olivehurst, Norma (Dennis) Hembree of Yuba City, Karen Wilson of Linda, Kelly (Patrick) Conejo of Olivehurst, Kristy (Estel) Wilson of Linda, Karry (David) Furmidge of Granite Bay; 16 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Wooten; sons-in-law, Tarlochan Heir and John Wilson; her siblings, Jack Thomas, Greta Mullins, Mary Lee Guynes, Raymond Thomas, Fred Thomas, Doris Movant, Delores Mercado; and her parents, Clyde and Cora Thomas.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2:00pm at Lighthouse Christian Center, 5174 Chestnut Rd., Olivehurst, California, 95961 with Pastor Laura Campos officiating. We request you bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Shirley.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019