

Shirley Jean (Siller) Richardson, age 79, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1940, in Marysville, California to Martin and Mary Margaret (Hess) Siller. She was the eleventh child in a family of twelve and was raised in the small community of Oregon House in Yuba County.



Shirley attended grammar school in a one room schoolhouse and then later graduated from Marysville High School in 1959. She spent several years of her life traveling around the U.S. and England as a Military wife before settling back down in Yuba City. She had several different jobs throughout her life including personal secretary.



Shirley had a vibrant, outgoing, playful and caring personality. Her interests included cooking; bowling; providing for others and socializing with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed.



Shirley is survived by her beloved husband, Mark E. Richardson; sons: Troy Richardson and Mark "Chris" Richardson; daughter, Katherine Chibree; six grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters: Magdalena Marie Kaiser, Charles Siller, Josephine Schotte, Eleanor Plant, and General MacArthur "Mac" Siller as well as countless extended family and friends.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, in Yuba City, with committal to follow at Sutter Cemetery. Special thanks to all the kind staff members at the River Valley Care Center. Ullrey Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary