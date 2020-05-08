Shirley Nock
1928 - 2020
Shirley Nock passed away on May 5, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born October 31, 1928, in Ophir, California, the daughter of a proud Portuguese heritage and passed away after a brief illness.

Shirley was a hard working wife and mother. She was never afraid of hard work as evidenced by the fact that she started as a 12 year old girl working in her father's orange drink roadside Giant Orange between Newcastle and Auburn. As a skilled cannery worker, she could pack pears, cherries, persimmons and plums. She worked many summers at Dantoni orchard packing pears.

She married her first husband, Elva Garmire during her senior year at Marysville Union High school. Shirley graduated from Marysville Union High School in 1947 and later took a number of classes at Yuba College. She was a talented ceramics enthusiast, flower arranger gardener, and excellent cook.

Shirley never did anything that wasn't at maximum speed. Her favorite phrase was let's hurry up and leave so we can get back. While living in Marysville, she and Elva had two children, Richard and Margaret and welcomed James Williams into the family. In her early years she was a cub scout/blue bird leader, and room mother for both children.

After moving to Yuba City, she worked at Fremont Hospital as a switchboard operator, When she and Elva moved to Live Oak she began working summers at the Live Oak Community Cannery in the office. The family relocated to Alturas in 1965. Following the death of Elva she moved back to Live Oak. She started working at The Live Oak Bank of America as well as the Live Oak Warehouse and Farm Supply.

She married Walter Nock in 1968 and they spent 24 years together until his passing. During her time living on the prune ranch, she and Walter worked together to see the harvest completed each summer. She and Walter took many trips together to visit relatives in France and Germany. The also travelled to Italy Switzerland, and Austria. She loved Germany the best. She was also a regular at the Portuguese picnic in Lincoln and Fort Bragg every year.

She is preceded in death by her parents,Frank and Margaret (Enos) Peters; her first husband, Elva Garmire; and her second husband, Walter Nock; brothers, Ernest and Harold Peters; and a sister, Lilian.

She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Spengler (Frank) of Live Oak; sons, James Garmire of Grass Valley, and Richard Garmire (Candy) of Yuba City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stacy, Kellie, Becky, Christopher and Sarah; and her seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a generous soul.

We wish to thank the staff at The Courtyard Assisted Living Staff and Adventist Health Regional Medical Center for their care, kindness and professionalism of all the nurses, doctors, and support staff. We are in their debt.

Private graveside services will be held at the Live Oak Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Appeal Democrat on May 8, 2020.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
