

Simeon Jose de Lima Fernandes, the beautiful son of Alison and Antonio de Lima Fernandes, was born on February 12, 2019, in Los Gatos, California. Simeon passed away peacefully in his parents' loving arms on February 17, 2019.



During Simeon's life within Alison and in his few days in this world, he was greatly loved by his parents and entire extended family. He united many in prayer and love, and his family is very grateful for the days they spent with their baby boy.



He is survived by his parents, Alison and Antonio de Lima Fernandes; grandparents, Walli and Anita de Lima Fernandes of Panjim, Goa, India; grandparents, Scott and Elizabeth Jarvis of Yuba City; and his loving aunts, uncles and extended family.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Santa Clara. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Yuba City at a later date.