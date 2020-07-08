On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Sohan Singh Cheema, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 90.Sohan was born on September 23, 1929, in Cheema Kalan, District Jalandhar, Punjab, India to Ujager Singh and Karter Kaur Cheema. Sohan immigrated to America in 1968 to join his parents, who were living in Yuba City.His occupation was fruit and nut farming, similar to his ancestors, however; farming was more of his passion.Sohan is preceded in death by his father, Ujager Cheema; his mother, Karter Cheema; and son, Jarnail Cheema. He is survived by his wife, Tej Cheema; four children, Balbir Johal, Karnail Cheema, Shaminder Uppal, and Palo Phagura; sixteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and several cousins; nieces; and nephews.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11am-1pm, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City. Religious services will be held at the Sikh Temple, Tierra Buena Rd., Yuba City.Share online condolences at