

Sonia Edith Diaz, age 49, passed away on August 2, 2020, in Yuba City, California. She was born in Yuba City, April 17, 1971.



Sonia lived an adventurous life, loved by so many and captivated all who she met along the way. She was unique, charming and a wild, fun, loving spirit. Sonia had many talents and she was full of personality. She was beautiful. We will see her in the sun, moon and the stars. We will hear her in the laughter. We will feel her in the music. We can never ever forget her!



Sonia is survived by her parents, Bella and Alberto Diaz; brother, Jose Diaz; sister, Marissa Diaz-Davis; children, Natalie, Alex, Jonathan and Esteban; two granddaughters, nephews, nieces, and numerous cousins.



Our family would like to thank those who shared in her life and in our loss. We hope to celebrate her life one day with all who honored and loved her.



Sonia is free!

