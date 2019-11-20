Home

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
Sierra View Memorial
Stanley "Butch" Coleman, 74, of Marysville, passed away on November 13, 2019. He was born in Yuba City to Columbus (C.W.) and Pauline Coleman. After graduating from Marysville High School in 1963, he attended Yuba College while playing football for the Yuba College 49ER's.

He was the owner of Steve's Pizza house of Linda, volunteered for Linda Fireman's Association for 12 years, and worked at Yuba River Moulding for 25 years. Butch enjoyed all sports, especially football and baseball, where he was a devoted SF 49ER's and Giants biggest fan.

He loved his family, friends, and community and had a kind heart, loving spirit, and enjoyed making others laugh.

He is survived by his son, Brian (Araceli) of Yuba City; daughter, Katie of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Ron of Grass Valley; brother, Earl (Carol) of Citrus Heights; and companion, Kathy. He is preceded in death by brother, Bill; parents, C.W and Pauline; and wife, Janet.

Memorial service will be held at Sierra View Memorial on November 21st, 2019, at 3pm. Please join us for a celebration of his life at Stassi's Tavern following the memorial service.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019
