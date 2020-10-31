Stanley James Pesek was born July 31, 1930, in Bateland, South Dakota. He passed away on September 1, 2020, in Oroville, CA, at the age of 90.Stan spent his later childhood in Lebanon, Oregon. Joining the Navy after high school, he served 4 years on the USS Antietam. After serving in the Navy, Stan settled down in the East Bay where he worked in the grocery business, opening and managing several Purity stores.His work eventually brought him, his first wife Emily, and their three children, further north to Meridian and then Sutter, California. Stan co-owned Ranch Market in Colusa and later started Colusa Dairy, retiring in 1995.He held a special place in his heart for his cabin in La Porte where he spent so much time on the lake fishing. La Porte is where he met and married his wife Trudy. Stan loved his family and friends who knew him fondly as Pop.Stan is survived by his wife, Trulayne; his three children, Greg Pesek, Lorraine McVey, and Renee Berglund; and his step-children, Susan Bell and Steve Starkey. His extended family includes nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Maime Pesek; his brother, Lad; and his sisters, Aggie and Gusty.A celebration to honor Stan's life is being planned for a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.Share online condolences at