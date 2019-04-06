

Stephanie Rutherford died April 1, 2019, at Rideout Medical Center after a short illness. She was born November 10, 1935, in San Francisco, California, to Harold and Etta (Hughes) Johnson.



A graduate of Yuba City High School and a long time resident of Yuba City, she also lived in Southern California for several years. Together with her late husband, Donald S. Rutherford, Stephanie had a passion for travel and enjoying life.



Earlier in life, Stephanie was a tireless volunteer with the Cub Scouts, Little League and local schools. More recently, she was a member of the Daughters of Leisure, Lions and Calvary Chapel.



Her family is indebted to her doting step-grandson, Joey Summerson, for making her final year active and entertaining.



She is survived by her sister, Susan Nelson, of Las Vegas, Nevada. Loving mother to sons: Gregory (Lorie) Lundblad of La Selva Beach, California; Paul Lundblad, of Eugene, Oregon; and Vincent (Linda) Lundblad, of Chino Hills, California. Grandmother to Nina Lundblad of San Diego, California. Stephanie helped raise her stepsons: Colin Rutherford of Sacramento, California; James Rutherford of Diedesheim, Germany; Stuart Rutherford of Graham, Washington; and Thomas Rutherford of Crested Butte, Colorado.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Janice Fuller.



Services will be held April 9, 2019, at Calvary Chapel, 613 Bogue Road, Yuba City, with burial to follow at Sutter Cemetery.

