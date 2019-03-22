

Stephen A. Brock passed peacefully following a battle with ALS with his family by his side March 16 2019, at the age of 58.



Stephen was born January 24th, 1961, in Yuba City, CA. He spent his entire life as a Yuba Sutter resident and found his passion early on in helping others. Stephen spent over 40 years in the EMS field and that's where Stephen discovered his true passion with Reach Air Medical Services as a Critical Care Flight Paramedic.



Stephen is survived by his wife Leann of 31 years of Live Oak; son Ryan (Rachelle) of Live Oak; daughter Birranda of Yuba City; son Chad (Lorena) of Live Oak; mother LaVaughn of Yuba City; sister Becky (Doug) of Sutter; and brother Randy (Chris) of Yuba City; followed by 5 grandchildren Yali, Ryder, Caleb, Celeste, and Lyla. He is preceded in death by his father Will Brock.



Services will be held at The Father's House Church in Live Oak, CA, at 10720 Live Oak Blvd., on April 6th, 2019 at 1pm. A celebration of Stephen's life will follow directly after the services at 1375 Bishop Ave in Live Oak, CA.



In lieu of flowers the family's request is that all donations be made to the ALS Foundation honoring Stephen.

