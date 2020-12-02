

Stephen Arthur "Steve" Moffitt was born September 7,1945, in Modesto, CA, and passed away November 17, 2020, in Gridley, CA, of natural causes.



In 1948, at age 3, Steve moved with his parents, Dorothy and Warren Moffitt, to Biggs, where they began farming with his grandparents Art and Thelma Bryan, and uncle James Bryan. The family raised beans and alfalfa before establishing walnut orchards.



Steve attended Rio Bonito Elementary School in East Biggs, and graduated from Biggs High School in 1963, where he was student body president. He went on to Chico State University where he graduated with a degree in Agriculture.



After college, Steve worked as a field representative for the Holly Sugar Corporation in Tracy, CA, and was transferred to Sidney, Montana, where he met his wife of 51 years, Teresa Suckstorff.



Steve and Teresa were married in November of 1969, and settled in Fairview, Montana while raising their four children. Steve began farming on his own and raised sugar beets and cattle. He was active in local Jaycees and investment clubs.



In 1982, Steve and Teresa moved their family to California, where he built their home in East Biggs and farmed walnuts with his father Warren, brother Clint and more recently, with his son Derek.



While farming was his true calling in life, Steve was always actively involved in the Biggs Community. He served on the Biggs Unified School District Board of Trustees, was an active supporter of the Biggs Booster Club, and active 4-H club volunteer.



Steve was an incredible husband and father. He loved his family, country music, classic cars, his dogs, traveling, hunting, watching Oakland A's baseball and striking up conversations with everyone along the way.



Steve is survived by his wife of 51 years, Teresa; their four children, Todd (Katie) Moffitt, Hillary Moffitt, Derek (Sandi) Moffitt, and Leslie (Oskar) Eichler. Just this year Steve and Teresa celebrated the marriage of their oldest grandson, Cody to his wife Alli. Steve absolutely loved his eight grandchildren, Cody (Alli) and Ryan Moffitt, Halle Moffitt, Case and Paige Moffitt, Mateo, Elena and Adrian Eichler. Steve is also survived by his brother, Clint (Gail) Moffitt of Biggs; and his son, Blain (Jenna).



The family suggests contributions be made to the Butte County 4-H Youth Development Program or the California FFA Foundation.



Arrangements are under the direction of Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store