Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Hazel and Steve's home
Grass Valley, CA
Stephen C. Myers


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen C. Myers Obituary

Stephen C. Myers (Steve), age 69 years, passed away at home in Grass Valley on April 2, 2019. He was born in San Francisco on June 17, 1949 to Elton L. Myers and Audrey R. (Wilbur) Myers.

He graduated from Marysville High School and is a Navy Veteran. Mr. Myers married Hazel Nagel Arrasmith in Penn Valley on June 6, 1998. His past employment included The Appeal-Democrat, Coors, Furniture by Thurstons and Innovative Metals. His hobbies included camping, fishing, 4 wheeling, gardening and traveling. He was a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his wife Hazel; children, Rose Miller (Peter) of Kelso, Washington, Sarah Cantrell (Brandon) of Grass Valley, Leslie Difilippo (Dale Lovan) of Grass Valley, Jeanne Joanette (Cody) of Corning and Theresa Kennedy of Grass Valley; grandkids, Austin, Matthew, Madison, Bronc, Isabelle, Amelia, Carson and Bryon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Audrey Myers.

Friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hazel and Steve's home in Grass Valley. Please call 530-477-2163 for information. Memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital or Hospice of the Foothills. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
