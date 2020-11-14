November 19, 1958 - November 6, 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Steve Lagrand. Steve passed away at Rideout Hospital on November 6, 2020, 13 days before his 62nd birthday, from complications of a stroke.He is preceded in death by his father, John Lagrand; mother, Margaret Lagrand Moricz; stepfather, Steve Moricz, Sr.; stepbrother, Steve Moricz, Jr.; and stepsister, Morica Skibbe.He is survived by his brother, Mike Toney; sister, Susan Lagrand both of Marysville; stepsister-in-law, Ruth Moricz of Sutter; step-niece, Nancy Moricz of Sacramento; and step-nephews, David and Aaron Skibbe.Steve was born November 19, 1958, at Rideout Hospital. He attended local schools, going to both Marysville and Lindhurst High Schools, and was a member of the first graduating class from Lindhurst.Upon graduation, Steve enlisted in the Army, where he learned many new things, including heavy equipment operation. He was honorably discharged five years later.He held various jobs in retail, then began a long career working for Kaiser Permanente in materials management until he was disabled in 2008, due to a serious heart condition.Steve loved to fish, often going to the river on his minibike with fishing gear piled on the back. He also enjoyed playing dominos at the park with his friends playing guitar, or just being with friends and his dog, Scruffy.He will be greatly missed by all.There will be a graveside service on Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11am at Sierra View Memorial Park. Please follow Covid precautions by wearing facial coverings and observing social distancing.Share online condolences at