|
|
Stephen Ray Maxey, "Big Steve" passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 82.
He was born in Westwood, California, on January 12, 1937, to Gene and Betty Maxey. He served our country in Korea as a cook for the Army, and never lost his culinary passion. After his Army service, he went on to graduate from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1962, with a degree in Crop Science, and spent the next 57 years working at a job he truly loved - farming.
Steve is survived by his wife, Madeline Maxey; son, Eric Maxey of Isleton; daughter, Suzanne Reid of Denver, Colorado; brothers, Philip Maxey of Biggs and Richard Maxey of Chico; his stepdaughters, Cynthia Sulzle and Christina Pack of Marysville; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the National Cemetery in Dixon on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., with a reception to follow at the American Legion Hall, 5547 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst, from 2:30 to 5:30, where stories and memories are welcome to be shared.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019