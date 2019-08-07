|
|
Steve L. Hammons, 71, went home to Jesus on August 4, 2019, at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, after a short illness.
Steve was born May 16, 1948, in Yuba City and lived almost his whole life there. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Navy in 1967-1969. He worked mostly in sales and hardware at Bremers Hardware, Meeks Building Center, and most recently at Close Lumber for 23 years, retiring in May 2018. Steve was also an on call Fireman at Yuba City Fire Dept. for 20 years.
His hobbies included bowling, fishing, woodworking and gardening. Steve was passionate about serving his Lord Jesus Christ. He was a former member of Queens Ave. Community Church and was currently attending and serving at Calvary Chapel Yuba City for the past 14 years.
Steve is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 36 years; his sister, Meredith Ray; daughters, Heather Leighton and Stacie Innocence; grandchildren: Amy Christy, Stephen Helzer, Ashley Frandsen, Tyler Helzer, and Christopher Leighton; great-grandchildren: Alec, Owen, Noah and Aubree; and his recently adopted shelter dog, Joy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Stephanie Helzer.
A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, August 10, 2019, 2pm at Calvary Chapel Yuba City, pastor Kevin Fitzgerald officiating. Private cremation will be at Sutter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Calvary Chapel Yuba City, KLOVE RADIO, or Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019