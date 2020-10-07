January 16, 1987 - September 27, 2020On Sunday, September 27, 2020, Steven lost his brief but courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.Born in Salinas, CA to Alan and Karen Bush, he was the oldest child and he was very proud of that. Steven was very protective of his younger brother and sister, and he loved them so much. Some of his favorite childhood memories were filled with soccer games, meteor shower sleepovers, and playing video games. More than anything he loved the summers that he spent swimming with his brother, sister, and "cousins". They were a close bunch and had many memorable times together. He was a die hard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Steven never met a pizza he didn't like.Steven attended Lincrest Elementary School, AK Middle School and graduated from Yuba City High School. He then went on to attend Chico State, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Honors in General Education, as well as obtaining his teaching credential. After graduating from college, Steven worked at Bartelt Tutoring Center. Finally, he got a position at Yuba City High School teaching English and AVID. He enjoyed teaching and really wanted to make a difference. He met some of his closest friends while teaching at YCHS. He had so much respect and admiration for his colleagues in the English Department. They are a true group of friends.Steven was a man of integrity and honor. He was honest, caring, and just wanted to make the world a little bit better. When he was a child, he expressed his wish to, "One day, give someone who is down on their luck a second chance at life." He truly wanted to make his life meaningful, and he surely did. His family could not be more proud of the young man he became, and we are heartbroken that this wonderful man was cut down in the prime of his life. He will never be forgotten.Steven is survived by his parents, Alan and Karen Bush, his brother Justin Bush, his sister Shannon Bush Garrett and his sweet little niece Violet, whom he adored. He will also be forever remembered by his Aunt Lisa, Aunt Dana, Aunt Kim and Uncle Larry, Uncle Mark and Aunt Becky, and his cousins Tyler, Shawna, Greg, Josh, April, Rob, Justin and Mady. He was preceded in death by grandparents Mack and Sue Bush, and Ray and Yvonne Thompson.Steven's family would like to express their appreciation to his friends and colleagues at YCHS for their tremendous generosity. A very special 'Thank You' goes out to Cheree O'Donnell, Kathleen Steinkamp, and Krista Smith for all of the love and support they gave us during this very difficult time. You are forever in our hearts. To his students, Mr. Bush was proud of you and would want you to reach for your dreams. Make your lives meaningful.Please leave condolences and special memories of Steven, aka 'Mr. Bush', online atDue to COVID, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life may be planned in the future.