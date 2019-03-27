|
|
Steven Douglas Orr, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2019, at the Cleveland Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He was born in Colusa, California on September 9, 1963, to Dr. Donald E. Orr and Jan Orr.
Steven graduated from Colusa High School in 1982 and from the University of California Santa Barbara. Early on he had a penchant for travel beginning his journey as a high school Rotary foreign exchange student in Switzerland. Steven spent the majority of his career as an english teacher living abroad. He taught in Japan, Hong Kong, and the Middle East.
He leaves behind his mother; and his sisters, Deidre Galentine (Mark), Krista Scriver (Brian), Pamela Trant (Don); and his devoted wife Juliet and daughter Shaheen. He is also survived by a son Joshua Baker; nieces, Kelly Jane Murphy (Chris), Leanne Galentine, and Rachel Scriver; nephews, Gunner McQuerry (Emily), and Austin Scriver.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, 642 Fifth Street, Colusa, California on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019