|
|
On Friday, October 11, 2019, Steven Douglas Smyth, loving husband and father of four children passed away at the age of 45, after a valiant battle against cancer. He is now free of pain and will be forever loved and remembered for the happiness that he brought to all.
Steve was born in South San Francisco, CA, the oldest son of Douglas and Marilyn Smyth. He studied at Utah Valley University and Cal State East Bay. He was employed by AT&T for his entire career. On September 9, 1995, he married Heidi Rose Sampson. Together, they raised four children. His family was the love of his life. His joy and laughter provide a lifetime of memories, though his time on earth was short.
His passions were many, but his love of people was the greatest. While Steve's love of people started with his family, it included everyone. To summarize his life in a few short paragraphs is impossible. He lit up the room the moment he walked in. His life touched each person he met and made them feel included and important – because they were to Steve. His life story is fantastic, and each person he met felt they had a starring role. He lived, loved and laughed and allowed each of us the privilege to live, love and laugh along with him. His love for all makes him loved by all. Those who know Steve count themselves as the lucky ones. Steve would remind us all to honor him not by mourning his death but by celebrating his life.
Steve is survived by his wife Heidi; his four children, Taylor (Chris Stentzel), Zachary, Regan and Cassidy; granddaughter, Colbie; his parents, Douglas and Marilyn; and his brother, Nicholas.
A service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 520 Clark Avenue in Yuba City. All are welcome.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019