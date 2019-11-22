Home

Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
American Legion Hall
5477 Feather River Blvd.
Olivehurst, CA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Point Nazarene Church
600 N. George Washington Blvd.
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Steven Luke Fleming


1971 - 2019
Steven Luke Fleming Obituary

Steven Luke Fleming, a loving father, son, brother and friend, was born on March 4, 1971 and laid to rest on November 14, 2019.

Luke was a hardworking man with a passion for hunting and fishing. He will forever be remembered as a loyal friend whose door was always open.

He is survived by his mother Sharon Gail Morrison; his sister Donna Fleming; his three daughters: Haliegh DeRosa, Ami Snider-Fleming, and Ryan Llorraine; his niece Amanda Cox; his nephew Jeremiah Fleming and his four grandchildren.

Luke was preceded in death by his father, Charles "Butch" Fleming and his sister Denise
Fleming.

Celebration of Life : Please come as you are and bring your favorite dish and memories Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11am at American Legion Hall 5477 Feather River Blvd. Olivehurst.

Memorial Service: Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 am at Hope Point Nazarene Church,
600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
