Steven Luke Fleming, a loving father, son, brother and friend, was born on March 4, 1971 and laid to rest on November 14, 2019.
Luke was a hardworking man with a passion for hunting and fishing. He will forever be remembered as a loyal friend whose door was always open.
He is survived by his mother Sharon Gail Morrison; his sister Donna Fleming; his three daughters: Haliegh DeRosa, Ami Snider-Fleming, and Ryan Llorraine; his niece Amanda Cox; his nephew Jeremiah Fleming and his four grandchildren.
Luke was preceded in death by his father, Charles "Butch" Fleming and his sister Denise
Fleming.
Celebration of Life : Please come as you are and bring your favorite dish and memories Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11am at American Legion Hall 5477 Feather River Blvd. Olivehurst.
Memorial Service: Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 am at Hope Point Nazarene Church,
600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City.
