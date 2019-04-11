

Surjit Kaur Bhatti passed peacefully on April 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Kehar Singh and Bachint Kaur Johl on April 23, 1930, in Jandiala District Jalandhar, Punjab, India.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Mahenga Singh Bhatti; and her brother, Shivdev Singh Johl.



She is survived by her son, Amerjit S. Bhatti (Kiran Kaur); and daughters, Gurdip K. Aujla (Amarjit Singh), Harjit K. Dhillon (Surjit Singh), and Hardev K. Dhillon (Bhupinderpal Singh).



She married Mahenga S. Bhatti in Jandiala, Punjab and emigrated to the United States in June 1965. She raised her family of four children first in Live Oak, CA, and then moved to Yuba City, CA, where she was an active member of the community.



She played an instrumental role in raising her 9 grandchildren: Rikki Bhatti, Anjali Bhatti, Sukbir Singh, Jaspreet Aujla, Raveet Dhillon, Samer Dhillon, Simaron Dhillon, Rubie Dhillon, and Preet Dhillon. She took a keen interest in their education, activities, and lives. She connected with young and old alike and effortlessly engaged in deep conversations.



Surjit Kaur was a dedicated homemaker and a vital partner in the family farming business. In addition, she was a masterful cook, loved to garden, and an avid reader. Her gardening skills were unparalleled, ahead of her time with the farm-to-fork movement. She also read voraciously, as she always had an inquisitive mind and had an immense capacity to learn.



Surjit Kaur has left an indelible impression on every individual she engaged with. She empowered those around her to live an impactful life and she always left a positive impression upon everyone. She made certain to relay a life lesson in each conversation. Her memory and hard work ethic made her a woman of immense strength. She will be forever remembered by her witty sense of humor, her ability to tell a story, and her gentle, kind nature. The unwavering dedication and enthusiasm she constantly exhibited toward her family and hobbies only begin to illustrate what a remarkable individual she truly was. She was an immaculate person who opened her heart and home to all family and friends and will be deeply missed. May her soul forever rest in peace.



Services will be conducted at 11AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, CA. Prayer services will follow at the Sikh Temple Tierra Buena. Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary