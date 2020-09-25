1/1
Surjit Kaur Purewal
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Surjit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Surjit Kaur Purewal was born in Calcutta, India, on January 15, 1930, to Mangel Singh Dhaliwal and Raj Kaur Dhaliwal. She passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020.

When Surjit was only 5 years old, she moved in with her Bhoaji (aunt) Basant Kaur to Kila Raipur to complete her primary education. Then she moved to Ghal Kalan to live with another Bhoaji to complete her high school education.

After her education was completed she moved back to her home village, Saido Ke. Shortly after her return she married Parkash Singh Purewal of Shankar in 1950. After marriage she moved to Goraya and raised her family there.

In 1978 she immigrated to the United States with her husband to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

She was an avid reader, an expert at needlecraft, and she loved knitting. Surjit loved being around family. She was never afraid to try new things at any age.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Parkash Singh Purewal.

She is survived by her three children, Yashpal K. Atwal (Daljit S. Atwal), Manjit K. Sihota (Pavitarjit S. Sihota), Shishpal 'Gogi' Purewal (Sudeep K. Purewal); 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 11:00am at Chapel of the Twin Cities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Service
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Twin Cities
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved