

Surjit Kaur Purewal was born in Calcutta, India, on January 15, 1930, to Mangel Singh Dhaliwal and Raj Kaur Dhaliwal. She passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020.



When Surjit was only 5 years old, she moved in with her Bhoaji (aunt) Basant Kaur to Kila Raipur to complete her primary education. Then she moved to Ghal Kalan to live with another Bhoaji to complete her high school education.



After her education was completed she moved back to her home village, Saido Ke. Shortly after her return she married Parkash Singh Purewal of Shankar in 1950. After marriage she moved to Goraya and raised her family there.



In 1978 she immigrated to the United States with her husband to be closer to their children and grandchildren.



She was an avid reader, an expert at needlecraft, and she loved knitting. Surjit loved being around family. She was never afraid to try new things at any age.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Parkash Singh Purewal.



She is survived by her three children, Yashpal K. Atwal (Daljit S. Atwal), Manjit K. Sihota (Pavitarjit S. Sihota), Shishpal 'Gogi' Purewal (Sudeep K. Purewal); 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 11:00am at Chapel of the Twin Cities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store