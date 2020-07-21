1/1
Surjit Kaur Sohal
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Surjit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Surjit Kaur Sohal, 90, a homemaker, of Yuba City, CA, passed away July 16, 2020. A 50 year resident of the Yuba Sutter area, she was born July 2, 1930 in Punjab, India. Surjit was a member of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple.

She is survived by her daughter, Balbir Kaur Khagura, sons, Balbir Singh Sohal, Bahader Singh Sohal and Kamaljit Singh Sohal, all of Yuba City; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gurmej Singh Sohal.

Surjit lived a happy and prosperous life.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved