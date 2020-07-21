Surjit Kaur Sohal, 90, a homemaker, of Yuba City, CA, passed away July 16, 2020. A 50 year resident of the Yuba Sutter area, she was born July 2, 1930 in Punjab, India. Surjit was a member of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple.She is survived by her daughter, Balbir Kaur Khagura, sons, Balbir Singh Sohal, Bahader Singh Sohal and Kamaljit Singh Sohal, all of Yuba City; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her husband, Gurmej Singh Sohal.Surjit lived a happy and prosperous life.Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.Share online condolences at