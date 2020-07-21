Surjit Kaur Sohal, 90, a homemaker, of Yuba City, CA, passed away July 16, 2020. A 50 year resident of the Yuba Sutter area, she was born July 2, 1930 in Punjab, India. Surjit was a member of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple.
She is survived by her daughter, Balbir Kaur Khagura, sons, Balbir Singh Sohal, Bahader Singh Sohal and Kamaljit Singh Sohal, all of Yuba City; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gurmej Singh Sohal.
Surjit lived a happy and prosperous life.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
