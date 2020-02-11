|
Surjit Singh Atwal was born on February 7, 1935 in Punjab, India and passed away on February 5, 2020. Surjit has been a resident in Yuba City, California since January 10, 1978. He came to America with only a few dollars to his name and made an amazing life for his wife, sons and their families.
Surjit was only 17 years old when he joined the Indian military. He was an exemplary individual that embodied all traits of a warrior, hardworking, eager to learn, fierce, and incredibly strong. He encompassed these traits all throughout his life. After many years of working long and hard in the fields in America, he managed to live out the dream of working as a farmer on his own land. He worked long hours even weekends before his death.
He is survived by his wife, Darshan Kaur Atwal, brother Avtar Singh Atwal (Harbans), sons Dalbir Singh Atwal (Jaswant), Gurpreet Singh Atwal (Balbir), and Maninder Singh Atwal (Chera). 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Deeply loved by his family, as well as many others whose lives he had touched in meaningful ways.
The funeral service will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel on 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, CA, 95991 on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. Sehaj Path Bhog will follow at Tierra Buena Sikh Temple.
