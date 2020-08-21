1/1
Susan M. Kersey
Susan M. Kersey, 58 years old, passed away at her home in Olivehurst, CA, surrounded by her family on August 14, 2020, losing her battle to cancer.

Susan was born in Selma, CA, on February 28, 1962, to parents Leonard and Shirley Stockton. Susan was the first born followed by her siblings Larry, LeAnn and Carol.

She leaves behind her 3 beloved children, Kelli, Katey and Cody. She will be dearly missed by her 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

She is preceded in death by her son, Matthew and husband, Michael.

Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2020.
