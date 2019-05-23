

Susan Rae Wolfe Keough Laupp passed away on May 15th, 2019, at the age of 73.



Suzie is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Samuel Wolfe; her mother, Mary Jeanne Wolfe; and her older sister, Mary Theresa Worth.



"Gramma Suzie" is lovingly remembered by her son, Michael Sean Keough of Stockton, California; her son, Todd Patrick Keough of Concord, California; and her daughter, Shannon Kathleen Bufford of Yuba City, California; along with her 9 beloved grandchildren: Joel, Sean, and Zack Keough, Nicholas and Grace Keough, and Brian, Katelynn, Justin, and Hannah Bufford.



Susan Rae Wolfe was born in Rockford, Illinois on June 5th, 1945. She graduated from West Rockford High School in Rockford, Illinois in 1963 and attended school at the University of Denver for a short time before she married her first husband, Patrick Shawn Keough on September 11th, 1965. After raising 3 children over the course of almost 2 decades, the two were divorced, and Susan eventually married her second husband, Gregory Dale Laupp in the Summer of 1987. In the late 90s, she and Greg eventually moved to Yuba City, California, and she remained in Northern California for the remainder of her life.



Suzie's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 24th, 2019, at 1:00pm at Hope Point Nazarene Church (600 North George Washington Blvd.) in Yuba City, California with a reception immediately following. She will be interred at Los Gatos Memorial Park in a private family ceremony at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the (www.alz.org) and/or the (www.cancer.org)

Cards and other condolences for the family may be sent to Shannon Bufford, 141 Shanghai Bend Rd., Yuba City, CA 95991.