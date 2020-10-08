

Sylvia Joan Demel, age 87, died on Sept 18, 2020, in Merlin, Oregon.



Sylvia was born on October 3, 1932, in Yuba City, California, to parents, John and Mary Labadie. She married Jim Lycke in Sacrmento, California, and the couple had three children together. She later married Dean Demel in Grants Pass, Oregon.



Sylvia was very active socially and was deeply involved with PTA, 4-H and FFA. She volunteered for decades at Josephine County and Three Rivers Hospitals and also with the Sheriff's Department. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and cooking. Her friends and family will always remember her as a person who helped others.



Sylvia is survived by her brother, David Labadie of Browns Valley, California; her son, Steve Lycke; and daughter, Lois Livengood; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Jim Lycke and Dean Demel; her sister, Dolores Devol of Oroville, California; and daughter, Janice Kummer of Salem, Oregon.



A Celebration of Life was held on September 26, 2020, at Merlin Community Baptist Church.

