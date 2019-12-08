|
Takako Mizokawa, 96, passed away on December 1, 2019, at home in Yuba City surrounded by her family. She peacefully went home to join her late husband John and her oldest daughter Dawn. She was born in Pahoa, Hawaii, almost 97 years ago.
Takako retired in 1987 as a Library Technician after 22 years of service from the University of Hawaii Hamilton Library in Honolulu.
She enjoyed being with her family most of all, doing anything from travel with daughters Dawn, Lorene Wong (Wyman), Karen Mizokawa and adopted daughter Yvonne Lim Warren (Craig); to cruising Alaska with granddaughters Aruni Pierluissi (Frank) and Udeni Rosario (Robert) or playing ball and enjoying the baking of granddaughter Amanda Warren. She felt so completely honored and lovingly cared for by her own family RN Wyman Wong, that she gathered him in her heart as her only son. Takako is also survived by 4 step grandsons and 3 step great-grandchildren in California and Hawaii. She leaves behind nieces and nephews on the mainland and Hawaii.
In the last few years Takako greatly enjoyed gatherings at the Marysville Buddhist Church making beautiful greeting cards or trying very hard to win Bingo games or raffles at numerous Hoyukai and church functions. She considered herself to be incredibly lucky to have made so many new friends even though she had moved so far away from Hawaii. Her long-lived advice was to always find your heaven on earth with family and friends while you are still living, and that, she did so incredibly well.
There will be a brief gathering open to all her friends and family at the Marysville Buddhist Church at 11am on Sunday, December 29, 2019, immediately followed by a luncheon for everyone in the church hall. A private interment of ashes at Diamond Head Memorial Park, Honolulu will be done at a later date.
Takako requested no koden or flowers please. Instead, donations in her memory may be made to the Marysville Buddhist Church, 125 B Street, Marysville, CA 95901 or to .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 8 to Dec. 28, 2019