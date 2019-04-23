

Tammy D. Williams, age 49, passed away April 5, 2019 in Meridian, CA. She was raised by her parents Carl and Patricia Newsom in Sutter, CA. She attended Sutter Union High School where she played the sport she loved most, tennis, and met some of her life long friends.



She went on to become a real estate receptionist where she uplifted everyone she communicated with. Her affectionate and outgoing personality will live on in the hearts of all her friends and family that she loved so dearly.



She is survived by her two children Nicole and Ricky Williams, and her granddaughter Tayah.



Services will be held at 12 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Sutter Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow and will be located at Dell-Wayne Estates, 3120 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, CA 95991. All friends and family are welcome in joining us to celebrate the life of our mother, Tammy Williams.

