Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
View Map
Tarsem Kaur Sangha


1949 - 2019
Tarsem Kaur Sangha Obituary

Tarsem Kaur Sangha, 69, of Yuba City passed away July 6th, 2019. Born August 4th, 1949, in the village of Gobindpur, India to Late Ajit Singh and late Kartar Kaur. Tarsem was a resident of the Yuba City area for over 35 years.

A beloved mother, grandmother and consummate homemaker, Tarsem was rare gem, with a heart of gold. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her life was simple, and she enjoyed the simple things life had to offer.

Tarsem is preceded in death by her husband, Harpal Singh Sangha; her brothers, Bhajan Singh, Avtar Singh, and Najar Singh.

Her legacy with be the countless lives she touched, nurtured, befriended and above all the unconditional amount of love she gave all that had the good fortune of knowing her.

Tarsem Kaur Sangha leaves behind her sons, Rupinder Singh Sangha (Sundip Kaur), and Harwinder Singh Sangha (Parminder Kaur) and her adoring grandkids: Kelvin, Aryn, Amryn, Aanya, Amrita, and Amaya.

Memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, CA 95991. Prayer services will follow at Tierra Buena Sikh Temple.
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 11 to July 13, 2019
