

1933-2019



With her family by her side, Teodorica (Rica) Weigel passed away on March 2, 2019, at Balboa Naval Medical Center in San Diego. She was 85.



Rica was born in Pampanga Philippines on September 15, 1933. She was one of four siblings. She grew up speaking six different languages before coming to the United States in the late 1960s. She lived in Oregon, Arizona, Colusa and Marysville.



She spent the last 29 years in her home in San Diego. There she was an active member of the Filipino American Association and the Forever Young at Heart club. She loved to go dancing with all her friends in her Philippine community.



Her favorite past time was crocheting just about everything, especially pot holders. She also enjoyed playing mahjong, cards, and making her delicious Filipino dishes, including everyone's favorite "Lumpia."



She is survived by her daughters, Marie Critchfield, of Colusa; and Bessie Salinas, of Philippines; son, Fred Weigel, of Texas; grandchildren: Thomas and Mia Critchfield, Colusa; Madison (Scott) Alves, of Bayliss; and Logan Garin, of Woodland; and 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the Philippines. She is also survived by her sister Hermy Ulanday and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her two children, a brother and a sister from the Philippines.



No services will be held, but a Catholic Mass will be dedicated to Rica this Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 5 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. All are welcome.

The family will be returning Rica to the Philippines for her final resting place. Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary