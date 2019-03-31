

Teresa "Terri" June Fitzgerald, 61, passed away at Rideout Memorial Hospital with her family by her side on March 26, 2019. After a courageous 2 year battle with lung cancer she ultimately succumbed.



Terri was born in Marysville, California, on May 15, 1957 along with her twin brother Robert Shogren, to Eugene Shogren and Wilma "June" Shogren. Terri and her 3 siblings were raised in the Yuba Sutter area. She also lived in Sacramento for a number of years with her late husband, John Fitzgerald.



Over the years Terri had many occupations but was always a salesperson at heart. Her favorite position was being Grandmanado (short for Grandma Tornado) to her granddaughter "boo boo." Terri's laugh was never ending and always infectious. She brought joy and her cheerful spirit to everyone she met, strangers instantly turned friends. Her optimism was a never ending well of inspiration and her spunk was second to none.



Terri is survived by her spouse, Daryl Glenn; daughter, Shawna Fitzgerald; daughter-in-law, Kristine Fitzgerald; granddaughter, Emery Fitzgerald; parents, Eugene and Wilma Shogren; brother, Robert Shogren and sister-in-law Lisa Shogren; sister Patti Shogren; sister, Janice Shogren and brother-in-law, Karri Campbell; and numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.



Terri is preceded in death by her husband John Fitzgerald.



A Celebration of Life service will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Hope Point Nazarene Church, located at 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City. Reception immediately following at Ettl Hall, located at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary