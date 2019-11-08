|
Teresa was born in Yuba City, on October 27, 1961. After a lengthy battle with metastatic breast cancer, she passed on November 4, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, John Steverson of Marysville; daughter, Olivia Steverson currently at the University of Wyoming; foster-daughter, Leanne Singleton-Comfort currently at the United States Air Force Academy; sister, Cynthia Amarel (Daryl) of Yuba City; niece, Erin McVey (Christopher) of Sutter; and nephew, Kyle Amarel (Sarah) of Yuba City.
Much of her working career was spent as a Health Insurance Project Manager for both Blue Cross/Blue Shield and the Association of California Water Agencies. She happily left all that to be a full time mother soon after Olivia's arrival. Family was always the most important thing to Teresa.
She was a very active member in 4H when she was young, and became a 4H adviser when Olivia was old enough to join. She was also greatly involved in the local chapter of the National Pygmy Goat Association when Olivia showed a love for raising pygmy goats. From the championship horses Teresa showed as a child, through the sheep and pygmy goats she helped Olivia raise for 4H and FFA, the animals were always a part of the family too.
Teresa loved greatly and was greatly loved. She will be immensely missed. Our lives were so enriched by her.
Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 1pm at Sutter Memorial Cemetery. Please send flowers to Ullrey Memorial Chapel, Yuba City. A reception will immediately follow.
