Obituary Condolences Flowers A Gathering will be held in Tessa's garden Saturday, May 25th, 2019, from 2 to 5 pm at 1052 Marcia Ave., Yuba City.



On February 18, 2019, Tessa Wray Phillips passed away peacefully after a short, yet courageous, battle with cancer. Tessa was 76 years old.



Tessa was born the youngest daughter of Wray and Marty Roberts of London, England. Tessa and her late husband Lyman "Bo" Phillips raised their two sons, Jeff and Chris Phillips, in Yuba City, California, where Tessa remained a resident for 46 years. Tessa was born in London and graduated from Putney High School. She loved horses and had riding lessons at a young age. The love for her first horse and dog was the beginning of a lifelong connection with animals, of which she had many over the years.



After her father's passing at 15, life changed for Tessa and her mother. Although one of Tessa's first jobs was working at her brother Andrew's auto garage and filling station, Tessa knew she wanted to see the world. Tessa moved to Geneva, Switzerland, and was a secretary at the United Nations. At 21, she moved to New York and worked at the British American Chamber of Commerce. In 1964, Tessa obtained the job of a lifetime. She was one of the few selected to become a Pan Am flight attendant. From 1964 to 1967, while based in Miami and then San Francisco, Tessa travelled the world with Pan Am and visited numerous countries in the early days of travel when very few people travelled by air. Her love of travel and meeting new people continued for the rest of her life.



Tessa and "Bo" married in January 1967. In 1973, they decided to move their family and raise their sons in Yuba City, where they all created a lifetime of wonderful memories. Tessa was a devoted mother and wife. She made it possible for her two sons to participate in many sports and extracurricular activities. In fact, up until months before her passing, she could still be found supporting her grandchildren in a wide range of activities. Tessa was adamant that both her sons be raised in a place with a traditional sense of community, all while discovering the world at-large without sacrificing hometown values.



The family took a number of trips and were able to travel abroad. Most notably, they travelled to England, and later Australia, to visit her brother Andrew and they will never forget how it shaped them. Tessa exposed her sons to theatre, travel, animals and culture. This was beyond anything they could have hoped. She complemented their hometown upbringing with life filled with adventure that started with their most cherished memory... Tessa sitting between their bedroom doors at night reading books in a quiet and gentle English accent. Both sons agree, there was no better mom.



After sacrificing her own personal advancements while dedicating her life to raising a family, Tessa pursued a degree of her own after she enrolled both her sons in college. Her pursuit of higher education set an example to her sons that one is never too old to learn. Tessa graduated shortly after Jeff and Chris with a bachelor's degree in English from California State University, Sacramento. After "Bo" passed in 1995, Tessa became a Special Education Aide at Park Avenue Elementary School where both her sons previously attended. She spent 18 years at Park Avenue doing something she always loved...helping others, especially children.



Tessa enjoyed her memberships with the local AAUW, Braund Society and World Wings International. These memberships brought a number of great friends into Tessa's life.



Tessa is survived by her sons Jeff (Kim) Phillips and Chris (Shelly) Phillips, and three grandchildren, Reese, Carson and Trinity. She was preceded in death by her husband Lyman Phillips, brother Andrew Roberts, sister Belinda Roberts, mother Marty Roberts, father Wray Roberts and granddaughter India Phillips.



