Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Buddhist Temple of San Diego
2929 Market Street
San Diego, CA
Tesshi Aoyama Obituary

Rev. Tesshi Aoyama, Buddhist Churches of America Minister Emeritus, passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 78 in Chula Vista, California.

Rev. Aoyama is survived by his wife, Mrs. Kimiko Alice Aoyama, sons Tessho Mitchell (Joy) Aoyama, and Satoshi Jeff (Amy) Aoyama, and grandchildren Tesshin, Satoshi, Sarah and Noah.

He served as the Minister in BCA for over 45 years and served at the Marysville Buddhist Church for over 25 years.

The funeral service for Rev. Aoyama, co-officiated by the Buddhist Churches of America and the Buddhist Temple of San Diego, will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Buddhist Temple of San Diego, 2929 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92102.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of his memory to the Retire Minister Fund/Ichiju-kai.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
