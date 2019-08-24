|
Thomas Daniel Hendrix, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away August 21, 2019 in San Francisco. Born May 21, 1979 in Yuba City, he was an Uber driver and a Yuba-Sutter resident most of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel Hendrix of Chubbuck, Idaho; daughters, Danielle Hendrix of Chubbuck, Idaho, Suahil Hendrix of Woodland, CA, Lilian Hendrix of Pocatello, Idaho and Billie Snider-Lecair of Sacramento, CA; father Chester Hendrix of Marysville, CA; mother Donna Gilbert of Brownsville, CA, stepmother Pamela Hendrix of Marysville, CA; brothers, David Hendrix of Marysville, CA and Joseph Hendrix of Marysville, CA and sister Veronica Whalen of Marysville, CA.
He is preceded in death by his sister, JoAnna Myles of Marysville, CA.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, North Beale Rd., Marysville.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019