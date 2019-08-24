Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
North Beale Rd
Marysville, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hendrix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Daniel Hendrix


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Daniel Hendrix Obituary

Thomas Daniel Hendrix, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away August 21, 2019 in San Francisco. Born May 21, 1979 in Yuba City, he was an Uber driver and a Yuba-Sutter resident most of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Rachel Hendrix of Chubbuck, Idaho; daughters, Danielle Hendrix of Chubbuck, Idaho, Suahil Hendrix of Woodland, CA, Lilian Hendrix of Pocatello, Idaho and Billie Snider-Lecair of Sacramento, CA; father Chester Hendrix of Marysville, CA; mother Donna Gilbert of Brownsville, CA, stepmother Pamela Hendrix of Marysville, CA; brothers, David Hendrix of Marysville, CA and Joseph Hendrix of Marysville, CA and sister Veronica Whalen of Marysville, CA.

He is preceded in death by his sister, JoAnna Myles of Marysville, CA.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, North Beale Rd., Marysville.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.