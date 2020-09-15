1/1
Thomas James Pea passed away September 2020, in Yuba City, CA. He was born October 12, 1953, in Bloomington, IN. Tom was named after his great-grandfather, TJ Elder, a decorated Civil War Veteran of Vicennes, IN.

Tom moved to Yuba City when he was 7 and graduated Yuba City High School in 1971. Tom and Nancie Freichs Pea enjoyed nearly 32 years of marriage before her death in 2010. Tom worked at Hub Area Transit and was a Ward Clerk at Fremont Hospital.

His special interests include ham radio, repairing cars, music, radio-controlled model airplanes and his pets.

Tom is survived by his two stepdaughters, Sharon Jenson Clark of Redding, and Wendy Jenson of Lincoln City, OR; his grandchildren; sisters, Jane Smitgh of IN, and Carol Grourke of FL; nieces and nephews.

He loved attending Adventure Church in Yuba City. A memorial service will be held there Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 6 pm.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sep. 15, 2020.
